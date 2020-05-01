1  of  4
Joe Biden denies sexual assault claim: ‘Never happened’

News

by: Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden denied a former Senate staffer’s allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation is “not true.”

“This never happened,” Biden said in a statement.

It’s Biden’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He is to appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.

Biden said he will ask the National Archives to determine whether there is any record of such a complaint being filed.

Click here to read more about the allegations against Joe Biden

