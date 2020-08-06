Joe Biden blasts Trump for ‘historic mismanagement’ of coronavirus ahead of president’s visit to Ohio

(WJW) – Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a statement on President Trump’s visit to Ohio Thursday.

President Trump is scheduled to give a speech at the Whirlpool Corporation in Clyde.

“…He cannot escape the consequences of his horrific mismanagement of this crisis that has led to more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases in Ohio and left too many workers out of a job and unable to make ends meet,” Biden said in a press release.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 96,305 coronavirus cases in the state Wednesday afternoon.

“Donald Trump is desperate to distract from his own failures,” the former vice president said in a statement.

“All you’ve done is look out for the wealthy and well connected,” Biden said.