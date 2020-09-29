Joe and Jill Biden to take train tour through Cleveland, Alliance

WAUWATOSA, WISCONSIN – SEPTEMBER 03: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden participate in a conversation with parents and educators September 3, 2020 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Biden met with family members of Jacob Blake earlier in the day and said Blake joined the meeting by phone from his hospital bed. Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot multiple times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officers and left paralyzed, further inflaming racial tensions across the U.S. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After former Vice President Senator Joe Biden debates President Donald Trump in Cleveland Tuesday, he won’t be leaving Ohio right away.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be taking a train tour through Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The “Build Back Better Express” tour will start in Cleveland.

The two will then make stops in Alliance, Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, and Latrobe.

Biden also has an event Wednesday in Johnstown where he will deliver remarks.

The tour will launch around 9:45 a.m. in Cleveland.

