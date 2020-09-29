Joe and Jill Biden to take train tour through Cleveland, Alliance

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – After former Vice President Senator Joe Biden debates President Donald Trump in Cleveland Tuesday, he won’t be leaving Ohio right away.
Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be taking a train tour through Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania.
The “Build Back Better Express” tour will start in Cleveland.
The two will then make stops in Alliance, Pittsburgh, Greensburg, New Alexandria, and Latrobe.
Biden also has an event Wednesday in Johnstown where he will deliver remarks.
The tour will launch around 9:45 a.m. in Cleveland.
FOX8.com will keep you updated as we learn more.
