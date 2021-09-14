Jockeys injured during practice at Thistledown Racino

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) – Three jockeys were injured during practice at the JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall Tuesday afternoon.
The North Randall Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.
According to firefighters, the accident involved one of the horses at the race track. The jockeys were conscious and breathing, but they suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.
Firefighters called for mutual aid and the jockeys were taken to the hospital.
The details of what led to the incident were not provided at this time.