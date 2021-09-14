Jockeys injured during practice at Thistledown Racino

News

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:
Horse Racing, Low Section, All Weather Track

Horse Racing, Low Section, All Weather Track

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) – Three jockeys were injured during practice at the JACK Thistledown Racino in North Randall Tuesday afternoon.

The North Randall Fire Department was called to the scene around 2:30 p.m.

According to firefighters, the accident involved one of the horses at the race track. The jockeys were conscious and breathing, but they suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters called for mutual aid and the jockeys were taken to the hospital.

The details of what led to the incident were not provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral