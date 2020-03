LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain City Schools CEO Greg Ring says the district is restructuring.

Ring says the move is to help eliminate a 2021-22 deficit and reorganize to better serve the students.

The district will eliminate 45 positions and add 25 new ones.

According to a press release from the CEO, the district will eliminate all chief positions, all dean positions, some director positions and other specific administrative positions.

The move is effective July 31.