Jobless claims rise in Ohio and U.S.

FILE – Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros, during a job fair at Hard Rock Stadium, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Last month, U.S. employers might have shed jobs for the first time in about a year, potentially raising alarms about the economy’s trajectory. Yet even if the January employment report coming Friday, Feb. 3, 2022, were to show a deep loss of jobs, there would be little mystery about the likely culprit: A wave of omicron wave of infections that led millions of workers to stay home sick, discouraged consumers from venturing out to spend and likely froze hiring at many companies — even those that want to fill jobs. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Weekly jobless claims are up in Ohio and across the U.S.

According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), there were 15,109 filed unemployment claims last week.

That is 5,300 more claims than the week before.

59,673 people filed for continued unemployment.

Nationally, more people across America filed unemployment claims than the last several weeks.

Claims are up 225,000 from the previous week.

It was the second straight week of declines after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the coronavirus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

In total, fewer than 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid the week that ended Feb. 5, a decrease of about 26,000 from the previous week.