Joaquin Phoenix, fiancee welcome newborn boy named after his uncle, late actor River Phoenix

(WJW) — Actor Joaquin Phoenix and his fiancee, Rooney Mara, have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

They named him River, after his uncle, late actor River Phoenix, Fox News reports.

According to Fox News, Russian filmmaker Victor Kossakovsky made the announcement Sunday while promoting a documentary at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival. Joaquin Phoenix is the executive producer of the movie and was not present at the event.

River Phoenix passed away in 1993 at the age of 23 from a drug overedose.

