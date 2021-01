PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 23: Joanne Rogers attends the U.S. Postal Service Dedication of the Mister Rogers Forever Stamp at WQED’s Fred Rogers Studio on March 23, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvani (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WJW) — Joanne Rogers, who is the widow of television host Fred Rogers, has passed away at 92 years old.

Fred Rogers Productions and the McFeely-Rogers Foundation confirmed the news to KDKA.

Joanne and Fred were married for 50 years. During that time he was the host of the popular children’s show Mister Roger’s Neighborhood. In 2003, he died from stomach cancer.

The news outlet said she continued his legacy of promoting kindness and understanding after his death.