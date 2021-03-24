Jimmy Malone hosts ‘Stop the Hate’ in response to Atlanta shootings

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Jimmy Malone hosted “Stop the Hate: Supporting Cleveland’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Community” on WTAM 1100 Wednesday morning.

The radio host was joined by immigration attorney Margaret Wong, civil rights lawyer Avery Friedman and Cleveland Asian Festival committee member Joyce Pan Huang to discuss the rise in violence against Asian Americans. The conversation was sparked by the deadly shootings at Atlanta-area spas.

“As a person who happens to be Black, I certainly know what it means to be discriminated against and when I see it happening to others, it’s just painful, its unnecessary. I don’t understand it, and any small thing we can just do to help people understand that this does not have to be like this, I want to do it,” Malone said.

Last week, eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot and killed. Robert Aaron Long was charged in the murders. He told police his actions weren’t racially motivated and instead, blamed a sex addiction.

Hate crimes incidents against Asian Americans increased 149 percent in 2020 in 16 major cities compared to the previous year, the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism said. Nearly 3,800 incidents have been reported to Stop AAPI Hate since March 2020.