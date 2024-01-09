(WGN) – In his late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel blasted Aaaron Rodgers, the former Green Bay Packers star and current New York Jets player for comments Rodgers made on “The Pat McAfee Show,” in which the quarterback insinuated that Kimmel would be named on Jeffrey Epstein’s client list.

In a tweet last week responding to Rodgers’ comments, Kimmel said he’d never met or had any contact with Epstein, and Kimmel’s name has not appeared in any association with Epstein. Kimmel also threatened litigation against Rodgers.

Kimmel said people believe what Rodgers has to say, so his comments could put Kimmel and his family in danger. Kimmel said that “saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion, nor is it trash-talk. Sorry, Pat McAfee.”

Kimmel took shots at Rodgers’ intelligence in his monologue, claiming Rodgers’ ego and arrogance make him feel like he’s an expert on topics he knows nothing about,” Kimmel said.

“Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself,” Kimmel said. “Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everyone else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during COVID somehow he knows more about science than scientists.”

“He got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate, someone who never spent a minute studying the human body, is an expert in the field of immunology,” Kimmel continued. “He put on a magic helmet, and that ‘G’ [referring to the logo on the Packers helmets] made him a genius. Aaron got two ‘As’ on his report card. They were both in the word Aaron, OK?”

Kimmel also threatened litigation against Rodgers and said he would like Rodgers to apologize but doesn’t expect him to.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers has decided to wait to address his feud with Kimmel until his scheduled appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

In Monday’s fiery monologue, Kimmel said Rodgers made his comments because he was upset Kimmel made fun of him for the star quarterback’s controversial opinions on vaccinations and other medical matters relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.