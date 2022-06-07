CLEVELAND (WJW ) — More than 10 years after he was convicted on corruption-related charges, former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora will be back in court, where he will be resentenced Wednesday.

He could have years shaved off his sentence after two of more than 30 charges against him were dropped earlier this year.

What was he found guilty of?

A jury found Dimora guilty on 33 counts, including racketeering, bribery, conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy and tax charges, on March 9, 2012.

What was his original sentence?

Dimora, now 66, is serving his 28-year sentence at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts. His release date is set for Feb. 11, 2036.

Last year, his attorney requested the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his conviction. Dimora’s requests for release during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were denied.

What were his crimes?

Dozens of FBI raided his home in Independence in 2008. Federal prosecutors said Dimora took more than $166,000 in bribes in cash, home improvements, services from prostitutes and trips.

In exchange, Dimora used his role of county commissioner to steer contracts to his associates, get them jobs and raises, and intervene on pending cases to judges, according to testimony.











Inside Jimmy Dimora’s former home: Master bedroom bathroom; courtesy: FOX 8’s Lorrie Taylor

“I’m not an angel, but I’m no crook. I’m not doing anything different than any other public official does,” Dimora once told reporters.

Dozens of Cuyahoga County officials, judges, contractors and more were convicted in the probe, including former county auditor Frank Russo, who was released from prison in 2020 amid COVID-19 concerns. Russo died in April at the age of 72 after being hospitalized.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice released more than 1,200 exhibits from the trial, like photos of Dimora at a Las Vegas pool and hotels where he stayed.

(Photo courtesy: U.S. Department of Justice)

What are he and his attorneys seeking?

Attorneys for former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora say he should be released from prison early after a judge tossed out two of his convictions earlier this year.

Judge Sara Lioi vacated Dimora’s convictions on extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion, also known as Hobbs Act extortion.

His attorneys also argue the judge should shorten his sentence even more because of his deteriorating health.

Federal prosecutors object to the request.