(WJW) — Former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora has been released to home confinement and is no longer housed in a federal prison, the man’s attorney and the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to FOX 8 News.

About seven years remain on Dimora’s 23-year sentence for his 2012 racketeering conviction. He’s scheduled to be released from federal custody in November 2030, according to the bureau’s website.

His original sentence of 28 years was shortened by five years in June 2022.

Dimora was most recently serving his sentence at Federal Medical Center Devens in Massachusetts.

On Friday, the FOX 8 I-Team learned he was transferred from that facility on Wednesday, June 7, to community confinement — a residential re-entry management program overseen by a bureau office based in Cincinnati, according to information from the bureau.

Sources tell the I-Team he is now living with a family member and will remain under home confinement.

The U.S. Attorney on Friday had “no comment” on Dimora’s release.

