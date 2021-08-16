Jimmy Buffett coming to Northeast Ohio this fall; tickets on sale Friday

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 09: Musician Jimmy Buffett performs at the after party for the premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World” at Hollywood & Highland on June 9, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The wait is over for Northeast Ohio Parrotheads: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band are coming to town this fall.

They are performing at Blossom Music Center for one night only on Saturday, September 25 at 8 p.m., as part of Jimmy Buffett’s Life On the Flip Side Tour 2021.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 20 at 10 a.m. with an eight ticket limit per customer.

Before entry into the venue, fans will need to provide either proof of a negative COVID test result within 72 hours of the event OR full vaccination for entry.

