BOSTON, Massachusetts (WJW) – Jimmy Buffett is updating fans on his condition following his announcement that he would be postponing the final concert of his Second Wind Tour that was scheduled for Saturday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Buffett, 76, talked to the Miami Herald Friday in an email.

“I finish up my treatments tomorrow and heading home to Sag Harbor for a while, and then head to the Bahamas for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape. Once I am in shape, we will look at the when’s and where’s of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic to me to play as they are for fans to listen and sing along.”

Buffett announced on social media Thursday that the Charleston concert would be rescheduled.

He posted with a quote.

“These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. ‘Challenges,’ he said, ‘make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.’”

Buffett said those challenges are issues that needed “immediate attention.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” he posted on his website. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and champing at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you,” Buffett posted on Thursday.

“I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a towheaded little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, NOT YET!”