YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel spoke about his decision to step down as university president Thursday.

FOX 8 reported the news as it broke Wednesday.

Thursday morning, Tressel spoke after a YSU Board of Trustees meeting.

“I was missing some things I didn’t have time for,” he told reporters. “My problem, honestly, is that work is more fun than fun.”

In a statement, he said, “It has truly been a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University.” An email went out to the campus Wednesday.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine released a statement Thursday saying, “Jim Tressel is often referred to as a champion, and he has embodied that term in his leadership as President of Youngstown State University.”

A plan to replace him hasn’t been announced.

Tressel said he is particularly proud of the university’s work in increasing graduation rates.

He’s started at YSU in 1986 when he arrived as head football coach. He then left to become the head football coach at Ohio State University, bringing the Buckeyes to 1 national championship and 7 Big Ten Championships in 10 seasons.