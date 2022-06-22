YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel announced Wednesday he will be stepping down next year.

Tressel announced his decision at Wednesday afternoon’s YSU Board of Trustees committee meetings

He plans to step down on February 1, 2023.

“It has been truly a blessing and labor of love to serve Youngstown State University…I cannot thank my family enough for allowing my schedule, and the needs of our university, to take priority and center stage,” he added. “It is now only fair to have Ellen, our wonderful children and grandchildren, extended family, friends and former students, set the schedule,” said Tressel in a press release.

We reached out to Tressel for comment but he was unavailable. There will be another Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night.