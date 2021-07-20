Jim Jordan among Republicans recommended for panel investigating Capitol riots

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy selected Indiana congressman Jim Banks to be the top Republican on the panel.

McCarthy also tapped for the panel Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Illinois’ Rodney Davis, North Dakota’s Kelly Armstrong, and Texas’ Troy Nehls.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Jordan, along with four other GOP members, was named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on House panel investigating Jan. 6 riots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Banks, along with four other GOP members, was named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on the House panel investigating Jan. 6 riots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 28: Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) speaks at a House Rules Committee hearing on the procedures for upcoming votes at the U.S. Capitol on June 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. With the Senate on recess, the House of Representatives returns to Washington after a weekend recess. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19:Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) speaks to reporters as he leaves the U.S. Capitol Building on July 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Armstrong, along with four other GOP members, was named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to serve on the House panel investigating Jan. 6 riots. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 02: Rep. Troy Nehls (R-TX) attends a hearing by the Aviation Subcommittee of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. The U.S. airline industry has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with passenger traffic falling by 60 percent in 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

McCarthy’s picks were confirmed by a Republican familiar with the decision and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Pelosi must still approve the names.