CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Jim Brown passed away 3 months before the NFL’s HOF game to be played Thursday night in Canton involving the legend’s Cleveland Browns.

Before Thursday night’s game against the New York Jet’s, his wife Monique has planned a private memorial to honor her husband for those who will attend in person, but the memorial will be shown live at 1 p.m.

You can click here to watch the service.

His wife said her husband did not want a funeral.

Jim Brown’s extraordinary life as a football giant and activist will be celebrated as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend activities.

Brown, long considered the standard of excellence for running backs, died in May.

The invitation-only gathering will be held at Umstattd Performing Arts Hall near the Hall of Fame, which is hosting the event along with the Cleveland Browns and league.

“Jim Brown’s definitely the greatest Cleveland Brown of all time and arguably the greatest in the NFL, said Cleveland Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam. “I think it’s appropriate to honor his legacy. We’re honored to be part of that,” Haslam added.

The Browns also plan to celebrate Jim Brown during the coming season.

Brown rushed for 12,312 yards in nine seasons for Cleveland before retiring in 1965 — after winning his third MVP — to pursue an acting career.