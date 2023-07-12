*Attached video: Biden formally announces run for 2024

COLUMBUS (WJW) – First Lady Jill Biden is joining leaders in Columbus Wednesday as the city becomes a “Workforce Hub” and announces plans to make sure students and workers have access to good-paying jobs.

The Biden-Harris Administration named Columbus as one of five Workforce Hubs in May. Those hubs include Columbus, Pittsburgh, Augusta, Baltimore and Phoenix, according to a press release from the Biden Administration.

The Workforce Hub, created by President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, is meant to create jobs and opportunities in cities and states across the country.

According to the release, Columbus is at the center of investment in key industries including semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy, biotechnology, high-performance computing and transportation.

The Biden administration is working with Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus State Community College to bring together higher education, employers, unions, high schools and other stakeholders.

Wednesday, Hub partners also announced commitments and goals to workers, including:

CSCC to work with partners across the state to quadruple the number of students trained for engineering technology in the next five years

In the fall of 2023, CSCC will launch a new certificate program for semiconductor technician roles, developed with Intel through the Ohio Semiconductor Collaboration Network

Partners will prepare at least 10,000 skilled construction trades workers. The Columbus/Central Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council will expand the pipeline into investing in occupations. IBEW 683 Columbus to expand the Registered Apprenticeship program from 600 to 1,000 Ironworkers 172 Columbus to increase Registered Apprenticeship program from 150 to 250 Plumbers and Pipefitters 189 Columbus, Sheet Metal Workers 24 Columbus and Roofers 86 Columbus are expanding training facilities



OhioHealth and CSCC also announced a $120 million investment to double the number of professionals trained in high-need healthcare occupations, including nursing, surgical technology, medical imaging, respiratory therapy and sterile processing.

After her stop in Columbus Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden will head to August and Pittsburgh.