(WJW) – More products are being pulled because of the salmonella outbreak affecting Jif peanut butter products.

The Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state agencies are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

14 people have been sickened in 12 states, including Ohio.

J.M. Smucker voluntarily recalled certain Jif products earlier this week that were manufactured in Kentucky.

DescriptionUPC
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025516
JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150025537
JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024705
JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024706
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150007565
JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL5150008026
JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE5150008051
JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE5150008058
JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE5150021889
JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE5150024114
JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024130
JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO5150024136
JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024137
JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK5150024143
JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150024163
JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024170
JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK5150024174
JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024177
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY5150024182
JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024191
JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024307
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024321
JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024322
JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024331
JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK5150024404
JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER5150024540
JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH5150024545
JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER5150024548
JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH5150024572
JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024769
JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150024776
JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025499
JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025518
JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER5150025530
JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK5150025542
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025565
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150025574
JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY5150025578
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150072001
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150072002
JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER5150041418
JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT5150092100
JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024094
JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150024095
JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO5150024141
JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY5150024402
JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150024090
JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER5150024091
JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER5150025524

The other products being pulled had the potentially contaminated peanut butter as an ingredient.

The expanded list includes:

05/25/2022Walmart and FudgeamentalsFudgeFudgeamentals 
05/25/2022Multiple brand namesFresh cut fruit and vegetable productsDel Monte 
05/24/2022Multiple brand namesStore-prepared items containing peanut butterAlbertsons Companies 
05/24/2022Coblentz Chocolate CompanyVarious chocolate products containing peanut butterCoblentz Chocolate Company 
05/24/2022Mary’s HarvestCelery and Apple Peanut Butter CupsMary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc. 
05/24/2022Garden CutApple Wedges and Celery Bites with Peanut ButterGarden Cut, LLC 
05/24/2022Fresh SeasonsPower PacksTAHER, INC 
05/24/2022Multiple brand namesFresh Cut Fruit Snack Trays and Fruit Snack CupsCountry Fresh 
05/23/2022WilburMultiple Chocolate ProductsCargill 
05/21/2022WawaApple & Peanut Butter DipperWawa

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.