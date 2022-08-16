CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Jewish Federation of Cleveland announced this week it has launched a state-of-the-art security system.

JFC Security is providing a tech-based security system with 700, 360-degree view security cameras and dozens of license plate readers that feed live into a communications center in real-time. Security personnel monitors the feeds around the clock.

“The creation of this system is part of our ongoing efforts to help keep Jewish Cleveland open, welcoming, and safe to all in the face of growing Jew-hatred and antisemitic violence in our society,” said Keith Libman, chair of the Cleveland Federation’s Security Committee. “This advanced system transforms passive security cameras into a real-time monitoring tool. When it comes to community security, it is always better to ‘review and rule out’ than ‘respond’ after the fact.”

“Our new system accelerates the two-way communications with law enforcement at a time when Jewish institutions and lives are under a greater threat,” said Oren Baratz, the Federation’s senior vice president of external affairs. “It’s a natural complement to the extensive safety training we do throughout the community.”

According to a press release, Jewish Cleveland is the first faith-based community in the United States to link a security camera system directly to a 24-hour emergency communications center.