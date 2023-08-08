VERMILION, Ohio (WJW) – Officers with the Vermilion Police Department (VPD) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) successfully saved two individuals after their jet ski capsized on Lake Erie Monday afternoon.

Just around 2:30 p.m. Monday, a concerned resident near Edgewater Dr. and Erie Rd. alerted the VPD about an overturned jet ski on Lake Erie with two people struggling in the water.

Vermilion police discovered the two riders clinging to the jet ski.

Stranded about half a mile offshore, the riders were unable to access their phone and safety gear stored on the jet ski.

Officers rescued the pair while the coast guard hauled in the jet ski.

According to police, the couple rented the jet ski and took it out, not realizing the Lake Erie waves would jump up to 5-feet.

A large wave caused the jet ski to flip.

A beach hazard statement was in effect at the time, a warning to swimmers to stay out of the water.

There is also a small craft advisory Tuesday.

The couple was not hurt.