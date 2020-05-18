1  of  4
Jet Express ferry resumes service from Port Clinton to Put-in-Bay

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WJW) – The Jet Express will resume service to Put-in-Bay from the Port Clinton dock this week.

Service is scheduled to resume Friday, May 22.

They will be reducing ferry capacity and have a new schedule as well.

They’re encouraging people to buy their tickets online in advance, so there are no groups gathering and waiting in line.

They want people to maintain social distancing while on the ferry.

Service to and from Sandusky, Kelley’s Island, and Cedar Point are on hold.

The parking lot at 49 Jackson Street will be the only one open at this time.

