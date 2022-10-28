CLEVELAND (WJW) — Jerry Seinfeld is headed to Cleveland.

According to a press release, He’ll perform his newest stand-up routine on the KeyBank State Theatre stage on Feb. 18 for two shows, one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.

Seinfeld’s career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. He later teamed up with comedian Larry David to create “Seinfeld.” The show ran for nine seasons.

His latest Emmy-nominated Netflix projects include “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” and “23 Hours to Kill” along with the highly acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

Tickets for his Cleveland shows are available by clicking here or by calling 216-241-6000.