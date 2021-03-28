Jeromesville Fire Department: Blaze kills man, damages pub and auction house

Photo courtesy Ashland County Quick News

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — An early-morning fire left one person dead and damaged multiple buildings, the Jeromesville Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were first called to 8 West Main Street around 5:20 a.m. for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they saw “heavy fire conditions” coming from the top floor of a building close to the Jeromesville Pub.

Despite an aggressive attack, the blaze did eventually spread to the pub building and the nearby Remaley Auction House.

Eventually able to search buildings, firefighters reported finding the body of a man on the second floor of 10 West Main.

Multiple fire departments helped battle the fire. One firefighter was taken to Ashland University Hospital but was later released.

The incident is still under investigation.