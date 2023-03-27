Editor’s note: Watch previously aired video above for more coverage of the accident

(WJW) — It’s been three months since Jeremy Renner was in critical condition after a snow plow accident on New Years Day.

In a February Instagram post, Renner promised fans across the globe they’d see his upcoming work as soon as he was back on his feet.

And now he’s taking those first steps to getting back at it. He shared a physical therapy moment on Twitter along with a video showing him on a treadmill – on both feet!

You can see the video here.

“I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will,” the tweet reads.

The 52-year-old “Avengers” star suffered blunt chest trauma and multiple orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowcat, a large piece of machinery used to clear snow from roads and trails. After a two week hospital stay and surgery, he was able to go home to continue his recovery.