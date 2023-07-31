***Watch previously aired video above for more coverage of the accident.***

(WJW) – One step at a time, Jeremy Renner is on the road to recovery after his snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

According to reports from People, with some help from actor Casey Affleck, Renner was seen walking without his cane at Kate Beckinsale’s 50th birthday party on Sunday.

This was the first time the Avengers star has been spotted walking without one since breaking more than 30 bones and undergoing several surgeries months ago.

As previously reported by sister station KTLA, Renner was run over by his PistenBully snowplow while trying to help his nephew, suffering broken bones, a collapsed lung and pierced liver.

Last week, while announcing his new ownership in Sweet Grass Vodka on Instagram, Renner said, “I’m so grateful for the progress I’ve made since the start of the year.”