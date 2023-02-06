RENO, Nevada (WJW) — Jeremy Renner continues to keep on fighting after breaking more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.
The Oscar-nominated actor took to social media Sunday to keep fans updated on the fact his upcoming show is still very much airing.
“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon,” the 52-year-old said on Instagram. “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe … I hope you’re ready!”
The four-part reality series show “Rennervations” highlights the actor’s passion for giving back to others. Watch a trailer for the show right here.
The “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded person when he was hit by his own vehicle near Lake Tahoe. He’s currently back at home after a stint in the hospital, sharing his physical therapy workouts on social media.