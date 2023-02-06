RENO, Nevada (WJW) — Jeremy Renner continues to keep on fighting after breaking more than 30 bones in a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day.

The Oscar-nominated actor took to social media Sunday to keep fans updated on the fact his upcoming show is still very much airing.

“We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon,” the 52-year-old said on Instagram. “As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe … I hope you’re ready!”

The four-part reality series show “Rennervations” highlights the actor’s passion for giving back to others. Watch a trailer for the show right here.

FILE – Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. Renner says he is out of the hospital after he was seriously injured in a snow plow accident. In response to a Twitter post Monday about his TV series “Mayor of Kingstown,” Renner tweeted that other than the brain fog that remains, he is very excited to watch the next episode with his family at home. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded person when he was hit by his own vehicle near Lake Tahoe. He’s currently back at home after a stint in the hospital, sharing his physical therapy workouts on social media.