RENO, Nev. (WJW) — Actor Jeremy Renner is making the most of his birthday Saturday following a terrible snow-plow accident last weekend.

“Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the two-time Oscar nominee posted in an Instagram story late Friday, showing himself sitting in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask surrounded by a group of hospital workers.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said the “Avengers” star was trying to help a stranded person on New Year’s Day when he was hit by his own vehicle.

“He is always helping others,” Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night.

Renner turned 52 years old Saturday, and is considered to be in stable condition following a surgery earlier this week.