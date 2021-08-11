‘Jeopardy!’ to announce plans for two new hosts — here’s who was chosen: report

(WJW) — It appears as though “Jeopardy!” won’t have one new host — it will have two.

The Daily Beast reports that Sony Pictures Television will announce that Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, will host the program, and actress Mayim Bialik will host primetime and spin-off specials of the show.

Alex Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for more than 36 years. He died in November at the age of 80 following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Instead of immediately naming a permanent replacement, the show featured short-term guest hosts, from legendary contestant Ken Jennings to “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Both Richards and Bialik did stints as guest hosts. And it was previously reported that Richards was in advanced negotiations to become the permanent host.

Richards’ resume includes hosting “The Pyramid” and “Beauty and the Geek,” as well as serving as executive producer of “The Price Is Right” and “Let’s Make a Deal.”

Bialik is known for her roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Call Me Cat.”