Jeopardy! shares Thanksgiving video message from late host Alex Trebek

Jeopardy! shared a special Thanksgiving video message from late host Alex Trebek.

“High on our list of things to be thankful for this year: Alex’s Thanksgiving message from today’s show. We hope you have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!” the show wrote on Twitter.

In the video, Trebek starts off by wishing everyone a happy Thanksgiving and goes on to talk about the many reasons to be thankful despite the difficulties of this year.

“There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors and that’s a good thing. Keep the faith, we’re going to get through all of this and we will be a better society because of it,” he said.

Trebek, 80, passed away on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer.

