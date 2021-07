Fireworks go off as the Ohio State Buckeyes take the field for a game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– You don’t have to be a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes to know the answer to this “Jeopardy!” question.

Tuesday’s Final Jeopardy category was colleges and universities. The clue: “In 2019, this public university attempted to trademark the word “the” for use on clothing and hats.”

Courtney is our 7-day champ! You could say THE right response in Final Jeopardy! helped her. 😉@OhioState pic.twitter.com/8fWb7Fhp9B — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 7, 2021

The returning champion Courtney Shah and the two other contestants got it correct.

Fans of the show posted on Twitter their disappointment with easy question.

Final Jeopardy is easy money tonight. pic.twitter.com/IsPhD2dOwP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 6, 2021

People always ask what is THE Ohio State University, but never how is THE Ohio State University. 🥺 https://t.co/tVDYQAAimc — Ohio State (@OhioState) July 7, 2021