‘Jeopardy!’ hires two hosts for rest of season: reports

(WJW) – Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will take over as hosts for the rest of the season on “Jeopardy!”.

TMZ reports showrunners will no longer use guest hosts for this season and haven’t made a decision about next season yet.

They’re still looking for a full-time permanent replacement following the death of Alex Trebek.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 4076 — Pictured: Mayim Bialik — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Mayim Bialik is best known for her role on “Big Bang Theory,” although she was first introduced to most audiences in the 90s on the show “Blossom.”

She has a doctorate in neuroscience.

CULVER CITY, CA – JULY 14: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

Ken Jennings holds the longest winning streak on “Jeopardy!”.

He wrote a book about his success on the show and is also a consulting producer on “Jeopardy!”

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Jennings was intended to be Alex Trebek’s successor but was not given the job because of some controversial tweets, including jokes about people in wheelchairs, a man who died of cancer, and commentary about the Trump family.

Alex Trebek died in November of 2020 after a long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He was 80-years-old.

Mike Richards was removed as host and executive producer of the show after some past misogynist comments surfaced.