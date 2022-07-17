(WJW) — The twice-engaged Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot.
A marriage license (which you can find here) was obtained by the couple in Clark County, Nevada, Saturday, showing off their legal names Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.
Someone close to the famous couple reportedly told TMZ that along with the formal document, a ceremony did indeed take place.
The marriage comes after the two announced their engagement in April, nearly 20 years after they were first engaged, which they called off in 2004.
Prior to the second coming of “Bennifer,” Lopez had been engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and was previously married to singer Marc Anthony and two other men before that. Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Affleck each have children from their previous relationships.
When announcing her engagement in a newsletter video this time around, Lopez (52) had called Affleck (49) “perfect.”