(WJW) — The twice-engaged Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly tied the knot.

A marriage license (which you can find here) was obtained by the couple in Clark County, Nevada, Saturday, showing off their legal names Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

Someone close to the famous couple reportedly told TMZ that along with the formal document, a ceremony did indeed take place.

FILE – Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of “Marry Me” at DGA Theater on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. The couple have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to court records posted Sunday, July 17, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, seen here at the Venice International Film Festival in 2021, are engaged once again. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

WESTWOOD, CA – JULY 27: Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Revolution Studios’ and Columbia Pictures’ film “Gigli” at the Mann National Theatre July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California. “Gigli” opens nationwide on August 1, 2003. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The marriage comes after the two announced their engagement in April, nearly 20 years after they were first engaged, which they called off in 2004.

Prior to the second coming of “Bennifer,” Lopez had been engaged to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and was previously married to singer Marc Anthony and two other men before that. Affleck was previously married to actor Jennifer Garner. Lopez and Affleck each have children from their previous relationships.

When announcing her engagement in a newsletter video this time around, Lopez (52) had called Affleck (49) “perfect.”