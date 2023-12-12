(WJW) – Jennifer Aniston tells Variety she and Matthew Perry were texting on the day of his death and the magazine reports she “wants the world to know that Matthew Perry was in a good place before his untimely death.”

The Friends co-star, who played Rachel, in the hit television series said “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

Variety reports the sit-down interview is Aniston’s first following the death of Perry in late October. She tells the magazine Perry was healthy, had quit smoking and was getting in shape.

“He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” said Aniston in the interview.

Perry, was best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends. Perry had been publicly open about a history of substance addiction and had previously said he couldn’t remember years of ‘Friends’ because of drug abuse.

Shortly after Perry’s death, Aniston posted to Instagram a photo of her and Perry on the set of Friends. She also posted an image of a text conversation between the two. In the conversation, Perry appears to have sent the photo to Aniston saying, “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.” Aniston replied, “Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times.”

He was found dead in his hot tub on Oct. 28 at age 54