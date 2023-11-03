(WJW) – George W. Bush is no stranger to a first pitch.

Following the 9/11 attacks, then-President Bush delivered a perfect strike at game three of the World Series in New York City in 2001.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES: US President George W. Bush (L) greets Arizona Diamondback manager Bob Brenley (C) and New York Yankee manager Joe Torre (R) after throwing out the ceremonial “first pitch” 30 October, 2001, at Yankee Stadium in New York City just before the start of the third game of the Major League Baseball World Series between the Yankees and Diamondbacks. The Diamondbacks lead the series 2-0. AFP PHOTO/ Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fast forward to Arlington, Texas, 2023, and this time the ball didn’t make it past home plate.

Jenna Bush Hager talked about the wild pitch on ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna.’

“It curved,” Bush Hager said. “And he just had back surgery, so unfortunately he probably injured himself.”

Confirming his daughter’s statement, a spokesperson for President Bush revealed that he had indeed undergone back surgery earlier this year.

However, whether his recovery played a role in the quality of the pitch remains a subject of debate.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: Former US President George W. Bush throws a ceremonial first pitch prior to Game One of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“President Bush isn’t one to make excuses, but that’s true — he did have fusion surgery on his lower back early this year,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.

The spokesperson added, “He continues to recover well and, in fact, is looking forward to riding mountain bikes with wounded warriors at his ranch on Veterans Day weekend.”

George W. Bush previously had a stake in the Rangers from 1989 to 1994.