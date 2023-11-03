(WJW) – George W. Bush is no stranger to a first pitch.
Following the 9/11 attacks, then-President Bush delivered a perfect strike at game three of the World Series in New York City in 2001.
Fast forward to Arlington, Texas, 2023, and this time the ball didn’t make it past home plate.
Jenna Bush Hager talked about the wild pitch on ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna.’
“It curved,” Bush Hager said. “And he just had back surgery, so unfortunately he probably injured himself.”
Confirming his daughter’s statement, a spokesperson for President Bush revealed that he had indeed undergone back surgery earlier this year.
However, whether his recovery played a role in the quality of the pitch remains a subject of debate.
“President Bush isn’t one to make excuses, but that’s true — he did have fusion surgery on his lower back early this year,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.
The spokesperson added, “He continues to recover well and, in fact, is looking forward to riding mountain bikes with wounded warriors at his ranch on Veterans Day weekend.”
George W. Bush previously had a stake in the Rangers from 1989 to 1994.