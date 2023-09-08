**Related Video Above: 6 top concerts coming to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse this year.**

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — It’s brutal out here for fans who had to wait for Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore record all year long. But finally the wait is over, “Guts” arrived Friday and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is celebrating by turning its buttercrisp waffle cones purple for the weekend.

On top of this, select locations, including Northeast Ohio’s single locale, are offering listening parties of the album in its entirety Saturday.

The party starts at noon and ice cream/music fans are encouraged to arrive early for a spot.

Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

For those having trouble deciding between all of Jeni’s offerings, the company said the 20-year-old pop superstar recommends trying Home Scooped Girl, which features brambleberry crisp and wildberry lavender.

The Chagrin Falls spot is located at 67 North Main Street. Jeni’s started in Columbus in 2002 and has since expanded across the country offering a variety of creative flavors.