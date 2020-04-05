Jellybeanville Easter event canceled, display now drive-by only

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The Mayor of Jeallybeanville is sad to announce that he is calling off this year’s celebration in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Euclid’s annual Easter Display has been canceled and the Easter Bunny has been asked to stay at home until next year, according to Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak.

However, Kaselak says they will still be bringing some Easter cheer to the community.

This year, Jellybeanville is holding a drive-by only event titled “Eyes Fixed on Christ.”

Kaselak reiterates that people cannot crowd in the yard as they’ve done in previous years.

Eyes Fixed on Christ is on display at 25401 Zeman Avenue in Euclid. This will be the 59th Easter display in the yard.

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

Courtesy: Jellybeanville Mayor Steve Kaselak

More on Jellybeanville, here.