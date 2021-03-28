Jellybeanville display returns to Northeast Ohio for 60th year

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid’s annual “Jellybeanville” Easter display is back!

2021 marks the 60th year of the Jellybeanville display, event organizers say.

To limit spread of the coronavirus, the Mayor of Jellybeanville is asking all visitors to wear masks and practice social distancing while viewing the display.

Jellybeanville is located at 25401 Zeman Avenue in Euclid.

The display will be up until the day after Easter, Monday, April 5.

Officials say the Easter Bunny will make an appearance at Jellybeanville on Easter Sunday. He will also be social distancing.

Admission to Jellybeanville is free, however, donations are welcomed. This year donations will be collected for the Journey Center for Safety and Healing.