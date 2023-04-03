*Attached video: 2022 Jellybeanville display

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Euclid’s annual “Jellybeanville” is back, marking the 62nd year of the Easter display.

Jellybeanville is located at 25401 Zeman Avenue in Euclid.

The display will be up until the day after Easter, Monday, April 10. Organizers say Jellybeanville lights up each day, morning and night.

Officials say the Easter Bunny will make an appearance at Jellybeanville on Easter Sunday starting at 9 a.m.

Admission to Jellybeanville is free, however, donations are welcomed.

This year, donations will be collected for the Journey Center for Safety and Healing to support those impacted by Child Abuse and Domestic Violence.