JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — A Jefferson man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for raping multiple children.

Stewart G. Stacy, 55, was sentenced Thursday in Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court to life in prison, according to a news release from Attorney General Dave Yost, whose office prosecuted the case. As a sexually violent predator, he won’t be eligible for parole.

“The forceful violation of children is unthinkable, heinous evil that deserves the harshest punishment possible,” Yost said. “I’m grateful for the jury’s discernment and for Senior Assistant Attorney General Kara Keating, who secured this life sentence. This defendant will rape no children in prison. Punishment is important, but keeping this man away from children and the rest of society is even more important.”

A jury on Monday convicted Stacy of two first-degree felony counts of child rape with force. Each of the victims was younger than 10 years old, according to the release.

He was also found guilty of four felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Stacy was initially indicted in August 2019 on 18 total counts, including 12 counts of rape, court records show.

Two co-defendants were also sentenced in the case in 2020: Cherise Griffith was given a sentence of 20 years to life, while Dannail Obhof was sentenced to 25 years in prison.