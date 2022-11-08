(WJW) – Jeff Cook, a founding member of the county music group Alabama, has died at 73.
Alabama was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005.
“Few bands are more ubiquitous in Country Music today than Alabama. Jeff was instrumental to Alabama’s high energy stage presence and authentic Country sound. My deepest condolences to Jeff’s family, friends and the band,” Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association said.
According to Variety, Cook died at his home in Florida.
His cause of death has not been revealed.
He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2012.
The group accumulated more than 40 No. 1 country singles and a dozen top 10 albums, with hits like “Angels Among Us” and “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas.”