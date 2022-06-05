ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Jeep owners gathered together Sunday afternoon in honor of a little boy with cancer.

Ashton, just 2 years old, loves Jeeps, so his family and friends asked anyone who was available to come out with their Jeep and make his day.

Members of Ashton’s family said people came from all over, including out of state, to participate in the event that started at Midway Mall and ended at Quaker Stake and Lube.

The parade of cars rolled by Ashton’s home, waving to him, before heading to the restaurant, where he and his family also met up.

Watch the line of dozens of cars pulling out of the mall parking lot in the video above.