BRECKSILLVE, Ohio (WJW) – Governor Mike DeWine, U.S. Senator candidate JD Vance and other Republican party officials are holding a ‘Get Out the Vote’ rally in Brecksville Thursday evening.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Brecksville Community Center, encouraging voters to head to the polls on Election Day.

DeWine is facing former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley in the gubernatorial race, while Vance is facing Congressman Tim Ryan for Republican Senator Rob Portman‘s seat.

Ryan’s campaign spokesperson Izzi Levy released the following statement on the rally:

“While Tim spends the final days of this election barnstorming Ohio and talking to voters in every corner of the state, JD Vance is ending his campaign leaning on his allies to come in and prop him up because Ohioans know he’s an out-of-state fraud who called law enforcement corrupt, thinks rape victims should be forced to have their rapist’s baby, and has only ever been out for himself. That’s why next week Ohioans are going to send Tim to the Senate and JD back to Silicon Valley where he belongs.”

Whaley’s campaign spokesperson Courtney Rice also released a statement:

“Governor DeWine has promised “to go as far as [he] can” to prohibit abortion in Ohio and JD Vance has compared abortion to slavery. It’s clear that both DeWine and Republicans up and down the ballot want to take away Ohioans’ freedom, so it’s no surprise that they’re campaigning together leading up to this election. If only Governor DeWine cared enough about Ohioans to defend his record, other than in highly choreographed campaign events with less than a week until Election Day. Ohio deserves better.”

Whaley, Senator Sherrod Brown and Democratic Party officials held their own ‘Get Out the Vote’ event in Cleveland Wednesday night.

Election Day is Nov. 8.