JCPenney saying goodbye to several Ohio stores as part of nationwide closures

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – 2020/05/15: A woman walks by a JC Penney store that was temporarily closed on the day the company filed for bankruptcy protection and announced it would be closing some of its 800 stores amid the coronavirus crisis and ongoing debt problems. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(WJW) — JCPenney is closing 154 stores across the nation, including several in Ohio.

The company says it was a difficult decision to close the stores, but they will continue to operate several stores and their online store.

Here’s the list of stores closing in Ohio:

Chapel Hill Mall

2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, OH 44310

Tri County Plaza

1500 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312

Carnation Mall

2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, OH 44601

Ashtabula Mall

3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, OH 44004

Governors Plaza

9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249

Northtowne Mall

1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512

Summit Square Shopping Center

16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, OH 43920

The Shoppes At Parma

7900 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129

Miami Valley Mall

987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356

This comes just weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

JCPenney operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

The company joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.

