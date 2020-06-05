JCPenney saying goodbye to several Ohio stores as part of nationwide closures

(WJW) — JCPenney is closing 154 stores across the nation, including several in Ohio.
The company says it was a difficult decision to close the stores, but they will continue to operate several stores and their online store.
Here’s the list of stores closing in Ohio:
- Chapel Hill Mall
2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, OH 44310
- Tri County Plaza
1500 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312
- Carnation Mall
2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, OH 44601
- Ashtabula Mall
3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, OH 44004
- Governors Plaza
9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
- Northtowne Mall
1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512
- Summit Square Shopping Center
16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, OH 43920
- The Shoppes At Parma
7900 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129
- Miami Valley Mall
987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356
This comes just weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.
JCPenney operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.
The company joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.