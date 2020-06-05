1  of  4
JCPenney saying goodbye to several Ohio stores as part of nationwide closures

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – 2020/05/15: A woman walks by a JC Penney store that was temporarily closed on the day the company filed for bankruptcy protection and announced it would be closing some of its 800 stores amid the coronavirus crisis and ongoing debt problems. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

(WJW) — JCPenney is closing 154 stores across the nation, including several in Ohio.

The company says it was a difficult decision to close the stores, but they will continue to operate several stores and their online store.

Here’s the list of stores closing in Ohio:

  • Chapel Hill Mall
    2000 Brittain Rd, Ste 600, Akron, OH 44310
  • Tri County Plaza
    1500 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312
  • Carnation Mall
    2500 W State St, Ste 118, Alliance, OH 44601
  • Ashtabula Mall
    3315 N Ridge Rd E, Ste 100, Ashtabula, OH 44004
  • Governors Plaza
    9365 Fields Ertel Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45249
  • Northtowne Mall
    1500 N Clinton St, Defiance, OH 43512
  • Summit Square Shopping Center
    16280 Dresden Ave, Space M, East Liverpool, OH 43920
  • The Shoppes At Parma
    7900 Day Dr, Parma, OH 44129
  • Miami Valley Mall
    987 E Ash St, Piqua, OH 45356

This comes just weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic. It is the fourth major retailer to meet that fate.

JCPenney operates 850 stores and it has nearly 90,000 workers. It said that it received $900 million in financing to help it operate during the restructuring.

The company joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J.Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganization. Plenty of other retailers are expected to follow.

