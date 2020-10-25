JCPenney hiring seasonal workers for the holidays, here’s how to apply

CLEVELAND (WJW) — JCPenney is gearing up for the holiday season by hiring extra workers.

The company has organized a national hiring event, which goes from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

Thousands of positions are available across the country, including here in Ohio.

People are welcome to apply in person or online by visiting www.jobs.jcp.com.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: