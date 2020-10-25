CLEVELAND (WJW) — JCPenney is gearing up for the holiday season by hiring extra workers.
The company has organized a national hiring event, which goes from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.
Thousands of positions are available across the country, including here in Ohio.
People are welcome to apply in person or online by visiting www.jobs.jcp.com.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- JCPenney hiring seasonal workers for the holidays, here’s how to apply
- ‘C’mon, man:’ Watch SNL parody final debate’s most memorable moments
- American support for same-sex marriage is higher than ever, study finds
- Tropical Storm Zeta forecast to intensify into hurricane as it enters Gulf
- Painesville City Schools switching back to in-person learning, classes resume Tuesday