AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jayland Walker’s family will speak Monday to denounce what they say is Akron police violence against protesters.

A press conference is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

“Jayland Walker’s family is calling for an immediate end to the aggressive, violent tactics being used by the Akron police against protesters,” the family wrote in a press release.

Video obtained by FOX 8 showed an Akron police officer hitting a protester multiple times with a closed first.

Jayland Walker’s family is also calling for the city’s curfew to be lifted. A 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew was reinstated last week after several violent nights in the city.

The family will also be announcing details of Jayland Walker’s funeral service.

The event will be held at St. Ashworth Temple, Church of God in Christ in Akron.

The press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.

Akron police updates

Meanwhile, the Akron Police Department will be holding daily briefings starting Monday. Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will give the latest updates on incidents in Akron. The city is also planning to launch a website with incidents and updated safety information.

While the briefing is planned for Monday, the city has not announced a time.

Jayland Walker death

Jayland Walker was killed by Akron police on June 27. Police said they tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation. That led to a pursuit, in which they say Walker fired a shot from his car. Walker eventually got out and ran on foot. Akron police say they perceived a threat.

8 police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.