AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Community members are holding a rally in Akron Monday evening in protest of the deadly police shooting of Jayland Walker.

The rally started at 6 p.m. outside Akron City Hall.

Akron police maintain that Walker refused to pull over for a traffic stop on the morning of June 27 and then fired a shot from his car as he fled. The pursuing officers would later tell a supervisor that after the 25-year-old bailed out of his car and ran, they opened fire because they felt his movements indicated he posed a threat.

Eight police officers opened fire. Walker had more than 60 wounds to his body, the medical examiner reports. The Ohio State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officers are on routine administrative leave.

A gun and a loaded magazine were found in his car.

Earlier on Monday, the attorney for Walker’s family denounced any Akron police violence against protesters.

Police Chief Steve Mylett and Mayor Dan Horrigan also held the press briefing to keep the public updated on recent unrest in the city.

Amid arrests during late night protests, a city reimplemented its curfew in downtown Akron last week. The curfew times are now 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

A unity gathering will be held in Akron Tuesday evening and funeral services for Walker will be Wednesday.

Akron City Council leaders also announced they are calling for a city-wide Day of Mourning on Wednesday due to recent violence.