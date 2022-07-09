AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Protests continue in Akron as officials are investigating the fatal police-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation is calling for a rally on Saturday afternoon on South High Street in response to Walker’s death and also the arrests of activists including Jacob Blake Sr., father of Jacob Blake Jr., and Bianca Austin, aunt of Breonna Taylor.

The rally will include supporters from Black Lives Matter Cleveland, The Freedom Bloc, Serve the People Akron and community members throughout Northeast Ohio.

Curfew reimplemented

The City of Akron has reimplemented a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. It will remain in effect until the order is rescinded.

Mayor Dan Horrigan previously lifted it after violent demonstrations were followed by several nights of peace, but tension started to rise again Wednesday evening as demonstrators continued to protest.

Huge city plow trucks and concrete barriers were seen on Friday shutting off the public from Akron City Hall and the Justice Center.

“This has been a very difficult week for our city, to say the least, and I know we will be facing more challenges in the weeks ahead. This entire community is feeling the weight of Jayland Walker’s death. I am continuing to call for peace right here in our city,” said Horrigan.

Arrests made

Michael Harris, along with Blake and Austin, were among those arrested on Wednesday and charged with rioting.

Video shows an officer hitting Harris multiple times with a closed fist, while two other officers have his arms. Eventually, the group falls to the ground. The video does not show what happened in the moments leading up to the incident.

“Force was needed to effect their arrest,” police said in a statement released Thursday morning in reference to Wednesday night’s arrests.

Austin pled not guilty in court on Thursday. She was given a curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. and her bond was set at $2,500. Her pre-trial date is set for July 15 at 9:30 a.m.

Harris pled not guilty in court on Friday. His bond is set at $5,000. Harris is scheduled to appear again in court on July 13 at 9:30 a.m.

Jacob Blake Sr. is set for arraignment on July 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Daily briefings

Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will begin hosting daily press briefings next week to provide residents with safety updates.

They’re also launching a website to serve as a collective hub for all available information regarding the shooting.

“I know that the situation in Akron is ever-evolving, and our community needs to have the most up to date information as quickly as possible,” Horrigan said. “Our new dedicated site and these daily briefings will help us better commit to our promise of transparency and allow our residents to have a clearer understanding of exactly what is happening as it occurs. I know Akron is hurting right now and there are a lot of questions in our communities. The easier we can make it for everyone to access information and get answers, the better.”

The briefings will start via a Zoom webinar on Monday, July 11.

NAACP spells out demands

The Akron Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People on Saturday released a list of demands including a call to abolish car chases for equipment violations and minor traffic violations and routine state and federal oversight of Akron Police Department policing operations.

Stay with FOX 8 News and fox8.com for the latest developments.