AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A newly formed group of Black pastors and civic leaders is calling for peace and unity in Akron following the Jayland Walker decision.
Tribal Trauma Triage, a group convened by Akron Deputy Mayor Marco Somerville, set a media conference for 1 p.m. Tuesday at The House of the Lord church along Diagonal Road.
You can watch that briefing live in the player above.
Planned to speak Tuesday are:
- Bishop Joey Johnson, the church’s founder and pastor
- Sharon Connor, Akron Ward 10 councilperson
- Ciara Dennis-Morgan, clinical director of Minority Behavioral Health
- Pastor Mike Irby, president of 100 Black Men of Akron